Sean Manaea #55 of the Oakland Athletics pitches in the second inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on May 26, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Sean Manaea struck out eight in seven innings and the A's scored all four of their runs in the final two innings to down the Yankees, 4-1, Friday on the road.

Manaea went toe-to-toe with Masahiro Tanaka, who struck out 13 over 7 1/3 innings.

Jed Lowrie stayed hot at the plate going 3-for-4 with the go-ahead RBI in the eighth inning. Khris Davis followed him with an RBI infield single as part of his 2-for-4 day.

The A's are now 22-25 this season.