The 6th Annual John's March Against Stomach Cancer will take place Saturday at the Sonoma Raceway.

The march honors the legacy of longtime raceway spokesman John Cardinale, who passed away from the disease four years ago.

"So well respected in the industry and so well respected and loved by everybody he worked with," said Steve Page, Sonoma Raceway President and General Manager. "It was a tough blow to lose him, but he continues to be an inspiration for all of us."

Among those inspired by Cardinale is Caroline Saenz, who will participate in her third march this weekend. The 2.5-mile walk around the track will be the second year in a row Saenz will march without her husband, James.

"I remember walking the track last year without my husband for the first time and that was one of the hardest walks I've done because he's always been by my side," Saenz said. "There's a sense of pride now. I see my kids continue to grow and I see so much of their father in them. And it just helps me remember that he's still here and he's walking with us each step of the way."

Funds raised from the event go to "No Stomach For Cancer."

The march starts at 9 a.m. and cost to register is $40 per person, which you can do at the event beginning at 7:30 a.m.

Advanced registration is also available here.