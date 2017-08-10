Marin County sheriff's deputies and search and rescue teams are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl on Mount Tamalpais.

Sarah Jane Tang was last seen wearing a gray Lowell High School sweatshirt, according to the Marin County Sheriff's Office.

She was hiking with a friend, but the pair got separated, deputies wrote on Twitter. Crews found the other girl around 9:30 p.m. because her phone was working at the time.

Around 30 people are combing the area.

The search began around midnight, according to deputies.

