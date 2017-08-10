Marin County Sheriff's Deputies Searching For Missing Teen on Mt. Tamalpais - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY
North Bay

North Bay

The latest news from around the North Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Marin County Sheriff's Deputies Searching For Missing Teen on Mt. Tamalpais

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Marin County Sheriff's Deputies Searching For Missing Teen on Mt. Tamalpais
    Marin County Sheriff's Office via Twitter
    Sarah Jane Tang

    Marin County sheriff's deputies and search and rescue teams are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl on Mount Tamalpais.

    Sarah Jane Tang was last seen wearing a gray Lowell High School sweatshirt, according to the Marin County Sheriff's Office.

    She was hiking with a friend, but the pair got separated, deputies wrote on Twitter. Crews found the other girl around 9:30 p.m. because her phone was working at the time.

    Around 30 people are combing the area.

    The search began around midnight, according to deputies.

    Check back for updates on this developing story.

    Published 46 minutes ago | Updated 28 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices