Marin County's chief deputy coroner and former state investigator of the year was arrested last week and accused with four counts of child molestation, as first reported by the Marin Independent Journal.

Darrell Harris of San Rafael reportedly committed offenses ranging from continued sexual abuse to sexual battery involving underage girls in Marin over the course of seven years.

"We are deeply saddened and troubled by Mr. Harris' arrest," the Marin County Sherrif's Office wrote in a statement. "Our thoughts are with the victim during this difficult time."

The chief deputy coroner faces one count of sexual abuse involving a girl under the age of 14, the newspaper reported. The alleged molestation occurred at least three times between May 2008 and May 2011. Other counts are related to lewd acts and oral sex involving a teenage girl between 2011 and 2015. A final count accuses Harris of sexual battery involving the same girl between May 2015 and March 2017.



Harris was arrested last Thursday in Eureka after the Marin County District Attorney's Office filed the criminal complaints, according to the newspaper. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Humboldt County Jail. Harris is scheduled to be arraigned in Marin County at 9 a.m. Monday.

Despite the crimes occurring in Marin, the criminal investigation was conducted by the Santa Rosa Police Department because of Harris' association with Marin.

Harris has worked in Marin County since 2003, according to the newspaper. Back in 2008, he was dubbed as the investigator of the year by the California State Coroners' Association.

