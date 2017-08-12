Marshawn Lynch Sits During National Anthem of Raiders Preseason Opener - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY

Marshawn Lynch Sits During National Anthem of Raiders Preseason Opener

By NBC Sports Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Marshawn Lynch Sits During National Anthem of Raiders Preseason Opener
    AP
    Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) sits during the national anthem prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

    Marshawn Lynch suited up for the first time as a Raider Saturday night in Oakland's preseason opener on the road vs. the Cardinals, but did not play.

    However, during the national anthem at the University of Phoenix, Lynch sat down on a cooler and held a banana as the rest of his teammates stood up. It appears that two Raiders personnel members stood up in front of Lynch during the song.

    USA Today Sports photographer Mark J. Rebilas shared one angle of Lynch sitting during the anthem.

    Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is yet to be signed by a NFL team after sitting and then kneeling during the national anthem in a protest against social injustices throughout the 2016-17 season.

    Lynch is in the first year of his two-year $9 million deal with the Raiders.

    Published 35 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices