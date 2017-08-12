Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) sits during the national anthem prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Marshawn Lynch suited up for the first time as a Raider Saturday night in Oakland's preseason opener on the road vs. the Cardinals, but did not play.

However, during the national anthem at the University of Phoenix, Lynch sat down on a cooler and held a banana as the rest of his teammates stood up. It appears that two Raiders personnel members stood up in front of Lynch during the song.

USA Today Sports photographer Mark J. Rebilas shared one angle of Lynch sitting during the anthem.

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is yet to be signed by a NFL team after sitting and then kneeling during the national anthem in a protest against social injustices throughout the 2016-17 season.

Lynch is in the first year of his two-year $9 million deal with the Raiders.