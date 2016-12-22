Marshawn Lynch #24 of the Seattle Seahawks prepares for Super Bowl XLIX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at University of Phoenix Stadium on February 1, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona.

NFL, NBA and a music star will grace the "Beast Mode" shop on Thursday, so that kids in Oakland can climb on the laps of Black Santa.

Well, not really.

Black Santa, conceived and created by ex-Warriors player Baron Davis about four months ago, has a "stuffed butt" so sitting on his lap is pretty hard, said company spokesman, Michael DeFlorimonte. Still, kids who show up can get a free picture of themselves with the unconventional Santa, whose face is sort of like a Disney bobblehead character, and a gift certificate for hot chocolate.

After shaking Santa's hands, families will also get to take pictures with Davis, Oakland-raised Marshawn Lynch, who played for the Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills and owns the Beast Mode store, and Oakland rapper Too $hort.

Black Santa has traveled to New York and Atlanta, DeFlorimonte said. But this is his first stop in Oakland.

"Oakland makes sense," DeFlorimonte said, "because of the high number of African Americans. But he appeals to everyone."

Families are asked to bring toys to donate to the East Oakland Collective, a "listening session" of millennials who want to bring together the voices of underserved people of color, Serenity House and the East Oakland Youth Development Center. Proceeds from Black Santa sales will go toward Lynch's Fam 1st Family Foundation.

Photos will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Lynch's shop, Beast Mode, 811 in Broadway, and there's a city Christmas tree lighting at Jack London Square from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.