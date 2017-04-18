Massive Sinkhole Opens Up at Retirement Community in Pinole

A massive sinkhole opened up Tuesday just outside a retirement center in Pinole, according to a center spokesman.

No injuries were reported, and residents of Bay Park Retirement Community at 2621 Appian Way were not evacuated, the center said in a statement.

The center spokesman said heavy rains caused the soil at the back end of the property to erode.

"Holiday Retirement has been working with the city of Pinole’s building department and has hired structural and geological engineers to assess the building and grounds on an ongoing basis to ensure the safety of its residents and associates," Bay Park said in a statement.

The center said it is working with third-party experts to get the situation resolved.