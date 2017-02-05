Matt Schaub #8 of the Atlanta Falcons throws a pass during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at the Georgia Dome on December 18, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Matt Schaub could be the next man behind center for the San Francisco 49ers.

The current backup quarterback under Kyle Shanahan's Atlanta offense could follow the 49ers' presumptive head coach to the Bay Area, according to ESPN's Adam Shefter. Whether or not Schaub would take over as the starter remains to be seen.

Video Beer Fans Line Up For Pliny the Younger

The roster move could come to fruition because Schaub will become an unrestricted free agent when this season comes to a close, and Colin Kaepernick — San Francisco's current No. 1 quarterback — is expected to opt out of his contract with the team. Blaine Gabbert, the 49ers' backup signal caller, will also an unrestricted free agent.

Schaub, a seasoned veteran, entered the league in 2004 and has played in a total of 145 games. The 6-foot-6-inch quarterback has a career 63.9 completion percentage to go along with 133 touchdown tosses and 90 interceptions. Sitting behind NFL MVP Matt Ryan this season, Schaub appeared in just four games, completing one pass for 16 yards on three attempts.

Shaub is no stranger to the Bay Area. He suited up for the Oakland Raiders during the 2014 season. That 11-game stint resulted in just 10 passes, including two picks.