The Maverick Big Wave Surf Contest could be seeing a revival.

The Mavericks Big Wave Surf Contest may be getting new life.

Cartel Management, the bankrupt organizer of Mavericks has filed a motion to sell the contest to the World Surf League, NBC Bay Area learned late Wednesday night.

Sources say the deal would be worth about half a million dollars and would need the approval of the courts.

If the deal goes through, it could pave the way for more women competitors, as the WSL is now headed by Sophie Goldschmidt.