Prepping for Protests: Bay Area Gears Up for May Day Marches
NB 101 in San Mateo Shut Down
Prepping for Protests: Bay Area Gears Up for May Day Marches

By Sharon Katsuda

    The first of May is just days away, but this year's May Day festivities will likely be a bit different than years past.

    (Published 30 minutes ago)

    The first of May is just days away, but this year's May Day festivities will likely be a bit different than years past.

    That's because President Donald Trump and his policies are likely to be the target of marches and rallies geared toward spotlighting immigration.

    May Day rallies typically focus attention on fighting for workers' rights, but this year's events are expected to raise awareness about immigrant workers and deportation.

    Droves of people are expected to descend on San Francisco's Civic Center Plaza come Monday to fight for sanctuary cities and schools. Organizers are especially committed to marching for children of immigrants and the future of their education.

    "Public money is going to private schools and, of course, an increase in charters, that runs counter to public education being a cornerstone of democracy," Lita Blanc from the United Educators of San Francisco said.

    Police in San Francisco on Friday were already installing barricades outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in advance of the marches and rallies. They are reminding attendees to express their opinions in a peaceful and respectful manner.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 29 minutes ago
