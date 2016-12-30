McGloin Steps Into the Raiders' Spotlight Sunday

Backup quarterback Matt McGloin steps into a starring role Sunday in Denver for the Raiders. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

The Raiders go into Denver Sunday with a playoff invitation already secured.

Still, the game is crucial for the Raiders for two reasons.

First, if 12-3 Oakland can beat the 8-7 Broncos, they’ll clinch the AFC West championship and a first-round bye. The Raiders also will get the AFC crown and the bye if the Kansas City Chiefs lose to the Chargers.

The Raiders can gain home-field advantage throughout the playoffs if they beat the Broncos and the New England Patriots lose to the Dolphins in Miami.

And second, this is quarterback Matt McGloin’s chance to show the Raiders are still capable of reaching the Super Bowl, even without Derek Carr, the MVP candidate who was lost with a broken leg in last week’s victory over the Colts.

McGloin steps in for Carr and gets a chance to show what he can do with an offense that has sterling receivers, a top offensive line and a trio of effective running backs. If McGloin can show he can throw effectively against the Broncos, the Raiders offense will remain dangerous in the playoffs. If he is erratic and mistake-prone, the Raiders – with all their weapons – go into the postseason wearing handcuffs.

McGloin has seen little action since 2013, when he started six games. Over the past three seasons he’s appeared in six games and is 37-of-55 for 300 yards for three touchdowns and three interceptions. This year, he’s just 2-of-4 for 29 yards.

He’s not as gifted a passer or runner as Carr, but he has shown he can throw the deep ball. Plus, he’s mentally tough, having walked on at Penn State to become the starter and then earned the starting job in Oakland as an undrafted rookie in 2013.

Raiders offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave said this week he believes McGloin will meet or exceed expectations. He says McGloin is “fiery, passionate, competitive” and “can really throw.”

“(He) sees things before they happen,” Musgrave said. “Great instincts. He’s played a lot of football. He belongs here.”

However, it’s going to be a test. The defending Super Bowl champions will want to finish a disappointing 2016 season with a win, and McGloin will have to beat them on their own field. Plus, the Broncos rank as the No. 6 defense in the NFL, giving up just 322.4 yards per game.

This week, McGloin said he knows this is a performance-based business, and it’s time for him to perform. His team needs him.

“We understand what’s at stake come Sunday and we’re preparing for that,” he said.

Oddsmakers have made the Broncos 1½-point favorites. Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m.