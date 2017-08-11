Lucky Lotto Ticket Sold in Sunnyvale Wins $550K in Mega Millions Jackpot Drawing - NBC Bay Area
Lucky Lotto Ticket Sold in Sunnyvale Wins $550K in Mega Millions Jackpot Drawing

By Jennifer Gonzalez

    Someone who purchased a Mega Millions lottery ticket in the Bay Area is about to cash in on $550,731. 

    That's because a winning ticket sold at a liquor store in Sunnyvale featured five out of the six winning numbers in the recent drawing, according to lottery officials. The ticket missed only the Mega Ball number.

    ticket sold in Illinois matched all six numbers, carrying a grand prize of $393 million.

    More than 51.6 million prizes have won at all levels since April, including 55 prizes of $1 million or more. 

    The jackpot will reset to $15 million for the next drawing on Tuesday. 

    Published 24 minutes ago
