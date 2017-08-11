Getty Images File image

Someone who purchased a Mega Millions lottery ticket in the Bay Area is about to cash in on $550,731.

That's because a winning ticket sold at a liquor store in Sunnyvale featured five out of the six winning numbers in the recent drawing, according to lottery officials. The ticket missed only the Mega Ball number.

A ticket sold in Illinois matched all six numbers, carrying a grand prize of $393 million.

More than 51.6 million prizes have won at all levels since April, including 55 prizes of $1 million or more.

The jackpot will reset to $15 million for the next drawing on Tuesday.