Ty Blach #50 of the San Francisco Giants hits an RBI sacrifice fly ball against the San Diego Padres during the fifth inning at AT&T Park on April 30, 2017 in San Francisco, California.

Ty Blach went seven shutout innings Sunday, but Mark Melancon blew the save in the ninth and the Padres went on to beat the Giants 5-2 in 12 innings.

Wil Myers again hurt the Giants as he hit a go-ahead three-run homer off George Kontos in the top of the 12th.

Blach, filling in for the injured Madison Bumgarner, gave up three hits and walked two. He struck out just one batter.

The rookie pitcher's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth gave the Giants a 1-0 lead.

Michael Morse drove in Hunter Pence with a double in the sixth to boost the Giants' lead to 2-0.

With one out and one on in the top of the ninth, Melancon gave up a game-tying two-run homer to former Giants catcher Hector Sanchez.