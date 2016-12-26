A memorial is growing at Capitol Expressway and Snell Avenue in San Jose in a suspected DUI crash that killed a 14-year-old boy and the 25-year-old driver. (Dec. 26, 2016)

A memorial of Roman candles, flickering lights and a bevy of beer bottles grew on Monday, one day after a 14-year-old boy and a 25-year-old woman suspected of driving under the influence were killed in a violent head-on collision in South San Jose.

Early Monday morning, neither the teen, who had been driving in a Lexus with his parents at the time of the crash, nor the female driver had been identified.

Alongside signs that read RIP India and RIP Prima, among others, there were many strewn Pacifico and Rodelo beer bottles at the site of the deadly accident: Capitol Expressway and Snell Avenue.

Investigators found that a 25-year-old woman driving westbound in a white 2012 Chevy Malibu crossed the center median on Capitol Expressway for unknown reasons on Sunday about 12:30 a.m. On the other side of the road, she slammed head-on into a silver 2004 Lexus carrying the family, including the boy.

RIP Prima, RIP India read some of the signs at the memorial after a 14-year-old, driver die in suspected DUI in San Jose. Dec. 26, 2016

All four people were taken to area hospitals where the teenager and Malibu driver were pronounced dead. The man and his wife sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police believe alcohol played a role in the crash.

Marking a memorial site with alcohol has been long-steeped in popular culture, and also a cruel symbol, according to groups like Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

In a 2002 feature by the San Francisco Chronicle, the custom of booze at memorial sites, and even pouring liquor on the grave of a loved one, has roots in African religions traditions of pouring libation in honor of fallen ancestors. In modern urban life, it's become increasingly common, the Chronicle reported.

WALB, an NBC affiliate, reported that a memorial site in Hawaii that was dotted with beer bottles at a teen's memorial site raised the ire of the MADD chapter there. "It just seems so insensitive," Abigail Nickell, the executive director there told the station.

Sunday's crash marks San Jose's 47th fatal collision and the 49th and 50th victims of 2016.