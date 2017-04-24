An East Bay family received quite the wake-up call early Monday when a Mercedes-Benz sedan slammed into their home, fire officials said. Pete Suratos reports.

Mercedes Slams Into Walnut Creek House, No One Injured

An East Bay family received quite the wake-up call late Sunday when a Mercedes-Benz sedan slammed into their home, fire officials said.

The driver of the Mercedes lost control of his car just before midnight along the 2500 block of San Miguel Drive in Walnut Creek before crashing into the home's living room and office, according to fire officials and the homeowner.

No one inside the home was injured, but they were surprised, according to homeowner Peter Zwart.

Zwart described the crash as being "loud" and causing a "boom" that led to "shouting kids and a shouting wife."

The driver was also able to escape the scene unscathed, according to fire officials.

California Highway Patrol officers do not believe that alcohol played a factor in the crash.