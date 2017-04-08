The scene outside 4th Street Bowl in San Jose where a minor was stabbed and shot during a fight, police said. (April 8, 2017)

A fight at a popular San Jose bowling alley overnight sent a minor to a hospital with stab and gunshot wounds.

Police say the crime occurred around 12:15 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of 4th Street Bowl in downtown San Jose. When officers arrived at the scene, they found that the young man had been shot and stabbed multiple times.

The injured minor is expected to survive, according to police.

The bowling alley and attached coffee shop were very busy at the time of the clash, and San Jose police said they were able to interview several witnesses.

Police did not provide details about a possible motive or any suspect information.