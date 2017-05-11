Missing At-Risk Man Hitchikes Back to Bolinas Home | NBC Bay Area
Missing At-Risk Man Hitchikes Back to Bolinas Home

By NBC Bay Area staff and Bay City News

    San Rafael Police Department
    Robert Edward Rich

    A Bolinas man, who was reported missing late Wednesday, hitchhiked back to his home early this morning, police say.

    Authorities in Marin County initially issued a Silver Alert and sought the public's help in locating Robert Edward Rich, who they described as an at-risk man because he has dementia.

    According to San Rafael and Central Marin police, the 71-year-old man was last seen on foot in the 1400 block of Fifth Avenue in San Rafael, near City Hall, at 7 p.m. when he borrowed a phone from a passerby.

    Rich's wife called police early Thursday and informed them that he was back safe.

