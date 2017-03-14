Foul play is suspected in the death of a missing Penngrove woman and detectives are now investigating the case as a homicide, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

The body of Annie Bailly was found at the Point Reyes National Seashore last month. Bailly, was 63-year-old at the time she went missing on Dec. 7, 2014. She was reported missing by her husband, Kerry Bailly.

Annie Bailly's disappearance was previously considered suspicious and the family issued a $10,000 reward to help locate her.

On Feb. 27, motorists involved in a crash just outside the Point Reyes Station discovered Bailly's body over an embankment, Sheriff's officials said.

A cause of death has yet to be released. Sheriff's officials said evidence suggests Bailly was murdered.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Sheriff's Investigations at 707-565-2185.