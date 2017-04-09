Desperate searchers on Sunday once again scoured Benicia and Martinez in hopes of locating Kevin Redrico, a missing San Jose State University student who disappeared on Wednesday.

Redrico, a third year undergraduate studying music education, is described as Filipino with black hair and brown eyes, roughly 5 feet 6 inches tall and 125 pounds. He also has a full mustache and goatee. He was last seen wearing black or grey clothing.

His last recent locations include the Benicia Bridge, Madison Street in Benicia, Park Road in Benicia, Shoal Dr. East in Vallejo and Hayes Street in Benicia.

Redrico most likely has a purple Pokemon keychain, Honda car keys and prescription bottles in his name on his person.

Other search parties on Sunday plan to comb Vallejo, Pleasant Hill, Hercules and Concord as well to hand out flyers to the general public.

Anyone with information about Redrico's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 707-344-7690.