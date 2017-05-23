 Mom and Dad, Here I Come: SF, SJ Listed Again Among Worst US Places to Live If You're Trying to Save Money | NBC Bay Area
DEVELOPING: 
Manchester Bombing Suspect, Victims ID'd
logo_bay_2x
Hashtag Trending

Hashtag Trending

Tracking trending stories that have the Bay Area talking

Mom and Dad, Here I Come: SF, SJ Listed Again Among Worst US Places to Live If You're Trying to Save Money

By Staff, Wire

12 minutes ago

San Francisco and San Jose are among the worst places to live if you're trying to save money, according to a study released Monday by a personal finances website.

For the third year, GOBankingRates researchers examined seven factors that affect financial well-being in the 60 most populous U.S. cities, including median household income, unemployment rate, median home list price and median rent price. They also factored in the average gas price, average monthly cost of groceries and sales tax, with all seven factors weighted equally, according to the website.

Here's the top 10 ten:

More Photo Galleries
Innovators Show Off Creations at Maker Faire
Redwood City Celebrates 150th Birthday
Connect With Us
AdChoices