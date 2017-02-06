Second Round of Rain on Tap, Flash Flood Watch Set to Take Effect | NBC Bay Area
Second Round of Rain on Tap, Flash Flood Watch Set to Take Effect

By NBC Bay Area staff

    After a day filled with spotty showers, widespread rain is expected to return to the Bay Area late Monday.

    The wet weather will trigger a flash flood watch for the North Bay and coastal mountains beginning at 10 p.m. before expiring at 4 a.m. on Tuesday. Residents hunkering down in those locations should expect street flooding, standing water and possible mudslides.

    Wind advisories will also go into effect for all nine Bay Area counties when the storm arrives around 9 p.m.

    The rain is expected to partially taper off during the early morning hours of Tuesday before ramping back up by the late Tuesday morning hours. Soggy conditions are expected to make way for partial clearing by late Tuesday.

    Rainfall totals in the Santa Cruz Mountains could top out close to five inches by Wednesday. East Bay locations could see approximately four inches of rainfall. Peninsula totals are estimated to reach 3 1/2 inches followed by North Bay numbers hovering around three inches. South Bay spots could collect totals around two inches.

