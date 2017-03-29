Conservative commentator Ann Coulter is set to appear at UC Berkeley on April 27, just months after a talk by disgraced Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos was cancelled amid fiery, violent protests.

Berkeley College Republicans, the campus group behind both speaking engagements, confirmed the visit to NBC Bay Area on Tuesday.

“The Berkeley College Republicans have invited Ms. Coulter to speak at UC Berkeley because she has been one of the most vocal critics of illegal immigration in all its manifestations and was one of the earliest supporters of President Trump, from when he initially announced his candidacy down to the present day,” said Naweed Tahmas, a spokesperson for the campus group.

Berkeley College Republicans is working with Young America’s Foundation, a conservative organization that regularly sponsors university appearances, to iron out the details, including a contract and scheduled appearance time. The group also plans to work with campus police to arrange security measures, Tahmas said.

University officials did not immediately return a request for comment.

Young America’s Foundation tweeted out its own unique confirmation of the Coulter event earlier on Tuesday, warning “snowflakes” — a term used by the so-called alt-right, a populist fringe group made up of white nationalists, to describe liberals — of the impending lecture.

Coulter’s visit will likely be seen as a test for UC Berkeley, historically known as the home of the free speech movement, which came under intense scrutiny in February after anti-Yiannopolous protesters smashed windows, started fistfights and set a lamppost ablaze with little interference from law enforcement.

The downtown riot made national news and prompted a response from President Donald Trump, who floated the idea of cutting federal funds from the university.

Coulter, who rose to fame in the 1990s as a political pundit on "Real Time With Bill Maher," is known for roiling those on the left with her inflammatory comments, particularly those about immigrants, people of color, the LGBTQ community and feminists.

Her most recent book, "In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome!" is a New York Times-bestseller that effectively serves as an ode to Trump and a screed against the mainstream political establishment and minority groups.

“In the same way any immigrant to Finland makes it less white, any immigrant to America makes it less honest,” she opines in the book. In the past, she has also advocated for bringing back literacy tests for voting, called public schools "babysitting" programs for "hoodlums, and said that scaling back women’s rights is a "personal fantasy."

Coulter is scheduled to speak in Modesto the day after the Berkeley engagement, courtesy of the Stanislaus GOP. Protest plans for that event have already spread on social media.