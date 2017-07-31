Investigators on Thursday arrested a 42-year-old Morgan Hill man for attempting to have sex with a minor.

Officials with the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force utilized an undercover officer posing as a 13-year-old girl on the internet to nab Jose Francisco Toledo, who has since been booked on felony violations, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office.

Nearly two weeks before the arrest, Toledo first made contact with the undercover officer, according to the district attorney's office. He requested that the girl send him nude images before later asking that she meet him for sex.

The two agreed to meet on Thursday at Hidden Lakes Park, which is located on the border of Martinez and Pleasant Hill, according to the district attorney's office. Toledo was promptly arrested.

A search of Toledo's car found candy that the man had promised the girl and condoms, according to the district attorney's office.

Toledo was booked for attempting to have lewd acts with a child under the age of 13 and enticing a minor to meet for sex, according to the district attorney's office. His bail has been set at $2.5 million.

Toledo is slated to make his first court appearance in Contra Costa County Superior Court on Monday.