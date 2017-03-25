Motorcycle, Police Cruiser Collide in Oakland

One motorcyclist was injured Saturday morning after colliding with an Oakland police cruiser, police said.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of 19th Street and Broadway, according to police.

The motorcyclist, who was transported to a local hospital, was listed in stable condition, according to police. The officer was not injured.

Police are continuing to investigate the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.