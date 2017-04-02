A motorcyclist died in Petaluma on Sunday evening after leading police on a high-speed chase and crashing, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

At about 5:15 p.m., Petaluma police received a disturbance call regarding motorcycles speeding up and down the street in the area of Adobe Creek Drive and Ely Boulevard South, police said. When an Officer arrived to the scene and located the two motorcycles, he attempted to stop the bikers in the area of Ely Boulevard South and Frates Road. But both motorcycles fled at a high rate of speed southbound on Ely, police said.

One of the motorcyclists yielded to police about a mile from Frates, but the second motorcycle continued fleeing southbound before losing control and crashing, police said. He suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by arriving medical personnel, police said.

The second motorcyclist then rode up to the scene and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The California Highway Patrol was called in to investigate the crash, police said.