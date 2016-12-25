A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a pickup truck in Sonoma County. (Dec. 24, 2016)

A motorcyclist believed to be speeding was killed late Christmas Eve when he was broadsided by a pickup truck in Sonoma County, the California Highway Patrol said.

The 21-year-old from Rohnert Park was struck by a Ford F-350 truck around 10 p.m. on Petaluma Hill Road, according to the CHP. The pickup driver was pulling onto the road from a driveway. The vehicle's two occupants were unharmed.

The victim was pronounced dead near the intersection of Petaluma Hill and Crane Ranch roads, and the coroner was called.

CHP officers are investigating whether alcohol played a role in the accident.

A traffic advisory was issued at around 10:20 p.m. when officers closed Petaluma Hill between Crane Canyon Road and the Rohnert Park Expressway, according to CHP Officer William Ogilvie.

The road was reopened at around 1:40 a.m.