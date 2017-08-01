Mountain Lion Sighting Reported in Los Gatos

DeAgostini/Getty Images file File image of a mountain lion

A mountain lion sighting was reported in Los Gatos on Tuesday, according to the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department.

The sighting occurred on the west side of the Los Gatos Creek, north of Charter Oaks Circle, police said. A citizen reported the sighting, and responding officers saw a non-distressed mountain lion seated inside a large water drain culvert, along the east embankment of the creek, police said.

The animal was last seen running east inside the culvert pipe, which has numerous outlets at various drainage points in the county, police said.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife was notified and will work with the Police Department to help ensure the safety of the area, police said.

Police recommended that the public stay clear of the area.

Wildlife officials say mountain lion attacks on humans are rare, but there are steps people can take to ensure their safety: