The Mountain View Police Department is seeking the public's help as it strives to track down the owner of what appears to be a World War II-era photo album that was recently found by an officer.

The album features a wood cover with several photos of what appears to be a couple during war-time years.

"This was just found lying on the ground, nobody around, nothing like that," Katie Nelson with the Mountain View Police Department said. "Our officer realized fairly quickly that this was something that was of value to a family. It's been a history buff's ultimate treasure hunt ever since in terms of finding who this family is and hopefully returning their photos to them."

If anyone knows the owner of the album or can provide any helpful information, they are encouraged to email police@mountainview.gov.