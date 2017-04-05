Mountain View police on Wednesday morning are searching for a missing 4-month-old girl who they believe was taken by her father. Kris Sanchez reports.

Mountain View Police Search for Endangered Missing Baby Reportedly Taken by Her Father

Mountain View police on Wednesday morning are searching for a missing 4-month-old girl who they believe was taken by her father.

Police have not yet issued an Amber Alert, but the CHP Emergency Notification and Tactical Alert Center has activated an endangered missing advisory for Madilyn Wallin.

Police spokesperson Katie Nelson said the baby was taken from her mother’s Mountain View home around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The child’s father Michael Lenard Wallin was visiting at that time. He used to live in the same home, but now resides in Patterson in Stanislaus County, Nelson said.

Madilyn is 2 feet tall, weighs 15 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was dressed in a white top and pink ballerina outfit when she was last seen, police said.

Meanwhile, her 45-year-old father is 6-feet 2-inches tall, weighs 220 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he was clad in a white Golden State Warriors T-shirt and has full-body tattoos, with some on the tops of his hands.

The pair are likely traveling in a blue four-door 2007 Nissan Altima with paper plates, according to police. The vehicle sports collision damage to both its front and back ends.

Anyone who sees the child and her father is asked to call Mountain View police at 650-903-6395.

Check back for updates.