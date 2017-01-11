Mudslide Closes Niles Canyon, Couple Rescued From SUV

SUV stuck from the mudslide on Niles Canyon Road in the East Bay on late Tuesday night. (Jan. 10, 2017)

A mudslide caused Niles Canyon to close late Tuesday and left a couple in an SUV stranded for a while until their rescue.

The Fremont police department announced the closure of Niles Canyon state Route 84 to close between Fremont and Sunol about 9:30 p.m. It was the second closure this week.

A man and a woman driving in an SUV drove in flooded waters along the route about 11 p.m. and needed to be rescued from about four feet of water, police said.