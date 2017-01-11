Mudslide Closes Niles Canyon, Couple Rescued From SUV

A mudslide caused Niles Canyon to close late Tuesday and left a couple in an SUV stranded for a while until their rescue.
The Fremont police department announced the closure of Niles Canyon state Route 84 to close between Fremont and Sunol about 9:30 p.m. It was the second closure this week.
A man and a woman driving in an SUV drove in flooded waters along the route about 11 p.m. and needed to be rescued from about four feet of water, police said.
Published 38 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago