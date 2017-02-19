Crews fill bags with rocks and dirt to help stabilize an Orinda hill damaged by a mudslide. (Feb. 19, 2017)

Crews in Orinda on Sunday raced to shore up the soil beneath a transmission tower after an earlier mudslide threatened to knock over the soaring structure, according to a PG&E spokesperson.

A number of engineering teams utilized helicopters and other equipment to survey the area as well as install large bags of dirt and rocks to protect the tower, which is located in the hills above Gateway Boulevard just north of Highway 24, according to PG&E.

The protective measures were taken "out of an abundance of caution," according to PG&E, and there are no homes in the vicinity of the tower in the event that it topples.

PG&E customers in the area were notified of the repair operations, and power was not impacted by the repair work. In the event that power does go out, PG&E said they have back-up lines that will take over.