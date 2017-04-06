Murder, Kidnapping Charges in Monterey County Cold Case

Charges will be filed in one of the biggest cold cases in Monterey County.

The Monterey County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday they will file murder and kidnapping charges against Charles Holifield in connection to the disappearance of 13-year-old Christina Williams, who went missing in 1998.

Christina's disappearance gained national attention, with local police, the FBI and community spending months searching for her. The girl's remains were found seven months after she went missing.

"This particular case really touched a raw nerve in this community," Monterey County District Attorney Dean Flippo said. "And one of the themes we're putting out there is law enforcement doesn't quit. They don't quit. They keep digging."

Prosecutors said there is strong DNA evidence in the case.

Holifield is currently serving 25 years to life in another case for kidnapping. Flippo said Holified will be sent from Chowchilla State Prison back to Monterey County, where he will be charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping for purpose of sexual assault.

Prosectuors will also talk with the victim's family about whether they will pursue the death penalty for Holifield.