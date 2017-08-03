Museum of Ice Cream is Coming to San Francisco

Visitors play into a large pool filled with faux confetti-colored sprinkles at the Museum of Ice Cream across from the Whitney Museum on July 29, 2016 in New York City. The temporary museum dedicated to all things ice cream will be coming to San Francisco in September. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

It’s time to get your cameras ready, San Francisco is about to get a lot sweeter.

The super photogenic pop-up Museum of Ice Cream has opened for temporary runs in Los Angeles and New York, and their next stop is San Francisco.





The museums official website recently added San Francisco to their “Visit” tab and are expecting the pop up museum to showcase all things ice cream.

Our motto this week: "The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” —Eleanor Roosevelt (📸: @kristen_ley) A post shared by MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM (@museumoficecream) on Jul 5, 2017 at 6:49am PDT

The museum revealed in an interview with SF Gate that the September exhibit will be different from what Instagram viewers have already seen. The San Francisco location will feature “immersive installations, smells and flavors never seen before.” For those of you excited for the sprinkle pool, that too will be reimagined.





The installation will be displayed in downtown San Francisco at 1 Grant Ave.

No further details were available.