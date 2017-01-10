'My Yard Was a Swamp': Gilroy Neighborhood Needs Police Escorts Because of Flooding | NBC Bay Area
'My Yard Was a Swamp': Gilroy Neighborhood Needs Police Escorts Because of Flooding

No, there wasn't a crime.

By Lisa Fernandez

    Laurenn Glenn
    A creek in Morgan Hill on Oak Glenn. Jan. 8, 2017

    Laurenn Glenn and her neighbors on Mantelli Drive in Gilroy needed a police escort from their neighborhood this weekend.

    Rather, creeping water that flooded the street was the trespassing culprit.

    "My yard was a swamp," said Glenn, a 20-year-old student at CSU Monterey Bay on home for winter break. Her friend's backyard in Morgan Hill was situated precariously neer a creek, teeming with water.

    Glenn chose not to ride out of town with the cops, and stay inside with her little Yorkie, Lulu, who came back from bathroom breaks just covered in mud.

    While she stayed safe at home, Glenn is a bit worried about her neighbors across the street, LJB Farms, however, whose property is completely waterlogged with the weekend storms.

    "Farmers are pretty freaked out," she tweeted. "I've never seen this before.

    Contact Lisa Fernandez at lisa.fernandez@nbcuni.com or 408-432-4758. Follow on Twitter at @ljfernandez

     

