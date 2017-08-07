NASA Astronaut in Space to Hold Chat With East Bay Children

Youngsters in the East Bay will be treated to an out-of-this-world treat Monday morning.

A Cub Scout pack out of Lafayette, along with area Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, have been given the opportunity to chat with an astronaut currently stationed at the International Space Station, according to NASA.

The children will have 20 minutes to ask questions about Expedition 52 Flight Engineer Jack Fischer's current mission in space, according to NASA. Fischer has been cruising around earth since April and is slated to return next month.

The long distance call, which will air live on NASA Television and the NASA website, will take place on earth at 10:40 a.m. at Acalanes High School in Lafayette, according to NASA.