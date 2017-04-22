NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 employees are rolling up their sleeves Saturday for the 16th annual Comcast Cares Day.

From boxing donated food to mentoring youth, our employees volunteer year-round to make a difference in our shared communities, and Comcast Cares Day is our yearly celebration of this commitment to volunteerism.

In San Francisco on Saturday, you'll see familiar faces at Sutro Elementary School at 235 12th Avenue. The school will get some TLC in the form of an expanded learning garden, cleaner planters with fresh park, and repainted safety lines around classroom doorways.

In San Jose, our team will be at Glider Elementary School at 511 Cozy Drive. As part of our partnership with the school, our team will help to sand and paint benches, add a USA map to the playground, add fresh bark to planters, and repaint safety lines around doorways.

A slew of volunteering opportunities are also available in Oakland, Milpitas, Santa Cruz, Fremont and elsewhere.

Comcast Cares Day has evolved from a modest service effort with 6,100 volunteers at the time of its founding. In 2016, nearly 108,000 volunteers participated, improving more than 930 project sites throughout 540 local communities.

More information can be found online.