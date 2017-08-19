NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 Help Animals Find Forever Homes at Clear the Shelters - NBC Bay Area
Finding Forever Homes Across the Country on Aug. 19, 2017

NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 Help Animals Find Forever Homes at Clear the Shelters

    Shelley Castle
    An image from Jordan's photo shoot

    Always wanted a pet? Here's your chance!

    Hundreds of shelters across the country are teaming up with NBC Owned Television Stations and Telemundo for Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive that helps find loving homes for animals in need.

    Dozens of Bay Area shelters are participating this year in Clear the Shelters. Use our interactive map to find one near you. A slew of NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 anchors and reporters will be at local shelters.

    Almost 54,000 pets found their forever homes in 2016, but millions more remain homeless. Every year, 7.6 million animals end up in shelters nationwide — and only 2.7 million are adopted, according to the ASPCA.

    Since this year’s event was launched in the last month, more than 31,000 pets have already been adopted. To encourage families to find a new pet, whether puppies, older cats, rabbits or iguanas, all of the participating animal shelters and rescue organizations are reducing or waiving adoption fees.

    Published 49 minutes ago
