It's Kevin Durant Day! Hometown Hero Honored in Md.

The mayor of Seat Pleasant, Maryland, talks with News4's Justin Finch early Thursday ahead of the Kevin Durant Day festivities. (Published 5 hours ago)

One of the most famous people to come out of Prince George's County is back home Thursday and being celebrated with a parade.

Kevin Durant Day officially kicks off at 10 a.m. Thursday, with a parade in Seat Pleasant, Maryland. The event will celebrate the accomplishments of the NBA All-Star, who was born in Suitland.





Seat Pleasant Mayor Eugene Grant said locals are honored to see Durant return.

Here's the Kevin Durant Day parade route, from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday in Seat Pleasant, Maryland.

Photo credit: NBC Washington

"We're very excited that Kevin has not forgotten from whence he's come," Grant said live on News4 early Thursday.

More than 20,000 people are expected to attend.

Durant has donated nearly $1 million to the community, Grant said. The funds have gone toward basketball courts and the gym where Durant got his own training, the mayor said.

Durant helped lead the Golden State Warriors to an NBA championship in June, defeating LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

NBC4 is sponsoring the festivities. The parade will begin at Goodwin Park.

Tickets are required. You can reserve them for free here.