Riverbend Park and the Oroville Dam's spillways are seen in Oroville, California on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. Almost 200,000 people were under evacuation orders in Northern California Monday after a threat of catastrophic failure at the United States' tallest dam. Officials said the threat had subsided for the moment as water levels at the Oroville Dam, 75 miles north of Sacramento, have eased. But people were still being told to stay out of the area. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

A total of 579 inmates from Butte County are now behind bars about 160 miles away in Alameda County, after they were evacuated Sunday because of fears of “catastrophic damage’ to the Lake Orovile Dam emergency spillway, the sheriff there said.

This is the first time an evacuation order was issued at the jail, said Butte County Sheriff Kora Honea. The inmates were taken on five busses to the jail in Dublin, which is about a two and a half hour drive.

Alameda County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Kelly said all the inmates are safe and are being given access to phones and other services.

“Santa Rita Jail has the existing infrastructure, medical, food and housing units to accommodate everyone until they are safely returned to Butte County,” Kelly said. “We are very proud of our staff for stepping up and getting this job done on very short notice. Please continue to keep those displaced in your thoughts and prayers.”

Friends and loved ones can call the Santa Rita Jail at 925-551-6500 or visit alamedacountysheriff.org for more information.