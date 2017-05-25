Section of Winchester Mystery House open to public for the first time. Bob Redell reports.

A famous San Jose haunt is lifting the curtain on new mysteries.

A new section of the Winchester Mystery House on Thursday will be unveiled to the public. As part of the Explore More Tours, people can access the areas for the first time in the mansion’s 94-year history.

The new tour will be offered for a limited time only.

Sarah Winchester and the Winchester Mystery House are being immortalized on celluloid in a period paranormal thriller starring Academy Award-winner Helen Mirren. The movie is expected to hit theaters next February.

