Attorney to File New Allegations Regarding Oakland Warehouse Fire

By Bob Redell

    An attorney representing the families of several victims killed in December's Oakland warehouse fire is expected to file new allegations against the building's owner and landlord Tuesday morning.

    Mary Alexander, a San Francisco-based attorney, will address the latest filings during a press conference outside Alameda County Superior Court at 12 p.m.

    A total of 36 people died in the devastating warehouse blaze. The owner and landlord of the so-called "Ghost Ship" warehouse, which had been converted into a living space and haven for artists, have been criticized for ignoring potential safety hazards.

    Alexander is the former National President of the Association of Trial Lawyers of America, which is now called the Association for American Justice. She represents the families of 10 victims who died in the blaze.

