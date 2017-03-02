Beginning Friday, visitors will be allowed up to the very top of the indoor rainforest to see a project in the making for more than a year at the California Academy of Sciences. (Published Thursday, March 2, 2017)

Glasses fogged and sweat droplets forming, visitors enter a tropical oasis winding through the many plants and animals brought to San Francisco's California Academy of Sciences from around the world.

If those visitors looked straight up, above the aquarium, the cafe and current exhibits sits an undiscovered floor, a butterfly observation gallery that completed the sweeping four-level indoor rain forest.

Beginning Friday, the public will be allowed onto the new observation level, which features a living wall and a look at an array of butterflies at various levels of metamorphosis.

Hundreds of Butterflies Released for New Exhibit

"Butterflies are really special," Tim Wang, a biologist working in the butterfly exhibit said. "They're beautiful, they're diverse and they're also incredibly important.

In the making for more than a year, scientists and curators have been paying special attention to the origin of the new butterflies.

Their purchases help fund conservation efforts by farmers in tropical ecosystems, according to Wang.

Featuring 1,600 live plants and animals, the biologist estimates they will continue to diversify their exhibit with around 500 butterflies.