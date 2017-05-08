Investigators on Monday are slated to announce new developments in a Castro Valley homicide and arson case that left a 59-year-old woman dead in December.

Andrea St. John was allegedly tortured and killed in her home in the second week of December before the suspect set her home on fire, according to officials.

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office has filed charges against a 36-year-old suspect, who was arrested in February by Stockton police on an unrelated charge.

St. John was the mother of two daughters and a grandmother, according to officials. Just before her death, she also lost her husband.

Sheriff's officials are slated to update the case at 10 a.m. on Monday.