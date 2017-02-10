New Landslide Shuts Down Highway 17 on Summit Road

A new landslide on Highway 17 Los Gatos has caused the California Highway Patrol to close both directions of the road.

Just before 10 a.m., the CHP closed the southbound direction at Summit Road and the northbound direction at Granite Creek Road in Los Gatos. All lanes are closed.

This is about a quarter mile from where a mudslide fell earlier in the week at, on Highway 17 near Vine Hill Road in Scotts Valley. The road there has been closed since Tuesday, and Caltrans has been allowing single-tracking of traffic in the southbound lanes, while the northbound lanes have been closed. The roadway there could open on Monday afternoon.

However on Thursday, 54-year-old Robert Gill from Los Banos was killed when a truck in the area doing repair work on that mudslide ended up fatally striking him. Another worker was injured. Both worked for Graniterock.