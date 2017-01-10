A new storm pelting the Bay Area continued the wet weather the region has seen over the past week, prompting more flood, high wind warnings and a host of other problems.

The moderate storm is expected to last two days and moved into the area on Tuesday. NBC Bay Area Chief Meteorologist Jeff Ranieri said the new storm could bring up to another two inches of rain and wind gusts at 20 to 40 mph.

With the Bay Area already saturated from a powerful weekend storm, river levels will again need to be watched closely along with any small creeks and streams, Ranieri said.

Flash flood warnings are in effect for most of the day in Santa Clara, Marin and Sonoma counties.

In the East Bay, Interstate 880 in Oakland was shut down in both directions at High Street for about an hour due to downed power lines on the freeway.

Heavy winds also toppled more trees throughout the Bay Area.

A massive heritage oak tree fell near Danville in Contra Costa County and significantly damaged a home and three vehicles.

In neighboring Walnut Creek, emergency crews responded to another downed power line caused by fallen trees, prompting thousands of residents to be without electricity.

Trees on Tuesday morning also fell on a San Francisco housing project, causing a temporary gas leak and evacuations.

In the North Bay, the Russian River was expected to reach 37 feet — 5 feet above flood stage, which would trigger "moderate" flooding in low-lying areas of the Russian.

Updates to come.