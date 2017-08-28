Niners' Foster Looks Like a Star in the Making

Niners linebacker Reuben Foster is so far looking terrific in his rookie season. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

If there were any doubts about Reuben Foster’s fitness and health, they were erased Sunday night.

Foster, starting at linebacker in the 49ers’ third exhibition game against the Vikings in Minnesota, led San Francisco with eight tackles, including a pair of impressive hits. Foster played every snap of the first half.

On the Vikings’ first play from scrimmage, Foster rocketed in to blast a Minnesota running back who had just caught a short swing pass, for a 5-yard loss. Later, he flattened a receiver in the middle of the field after a short reception.

Though many NFL teams shied away from Foster because of an injury to his right shoulder – which allowed the 49ers to draft him at the bottom of the first round this spring – Foster looked totally fine against Minnesota. In fact, Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee noted Foster led with his right shoulder on his two biggest tackles, and it was the ballcarriers who were punished, not Foster.

Nick Wagoner, who covers the 49ers for ESPN.com, noted Foster looked like one of the best players on the field Sunday night.

“Foster was all over the field for the Niners on Sunday night, making plays sideline to sideline,” Wagoner wrote. “In short, Foster looked exactly like the guy the 49ers believed they were getting when they traded up to draft him No. 31 overall. He finished with eight tackles, including one for loss, and generally looked the part of a guy ready to start from Day 1. And he will.”

When the season starts Sept. 10, Foster is expected to start at weakside linebacker, with Eli Harold at the strong-side spot and NaVorro Bowman in the middle.

Daniel Jeremiah, an analyst for the NFL Network, tweeted during the game, “I heart Reuben Foster.” Frank Schwab of Yahoo! chimed in, too, writing: “Do teams drafting in the second half of the first round already regret passing Reuben Foster, or does that set in later?”

The 49ers have one exhibition game remaining Thursday night vs. the Chargers.