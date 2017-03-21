Niners Getting Closer Look at Quarterback Prospects

The 49ers are at the University of North Carolina Tuesday to watch quarterback Mitch Trubisky (above). (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The 49ers have signed veterans Brian Hoyer and Matt Barkley to compete for the starting quarterback job in 2017, but that doesn’t mean they’ve stopped looking for help at the position.

This week, in fact, the 49ers are taking a closer look at the top prospects that will be available in the NFL draft when it begins on April 27.

On Tuesday, several 49ers representatives – including general manager John Lynch and quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello – are at the University of North Carolina’s pro day to get another look at quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

With the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, the 49ers could have their pick of the best passing prospects available. Trubisky, Clemson’s Deshaun Watson and Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer are expected to be the top three quarterbacks selected in the draft.

And, while it seems more likely that San Francisco would use its top pick to take an impact player at another position, Lynch has said he’s open to all options for the short- and long-term benefit of the 49ers, who were 2-14 in 2016.

Trubisky, Watson and Kizer all met with the 49ers at the recent NFL Combine, but Lynch and Co. will take another look at each this week. Kizer will have his pro day at Notre Dame on Thursday. It’s been reported by ESPN.com that Watson will have a private workout for two teams, including the 49ers, Wednesday.

“We’re going to see these guys, get to know them,” Lynch said in an interview on KNBR. “The film kind of speaks for itself. But there’s always great value to seeing someone in person, maybe you catch something you didn’t on film. I think the most important thing … is we’re having some dinner, those types of things. Just getting to know the young men, know what they’re all about. What drives them? You get to learn about their families and it’s all a part of the equation.”

Lynch and the 49ers also could trade down in the first round to garner additional picks, or use a lower-round pick to take a quarterback.