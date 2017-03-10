Niners' Offense Will Feature a Fullback Again

Former Ravens fullback Kyle Juszczyk picks up yards in a game against the Bengals this past season. (Photo by John Grieshop/Getty Images)

So far, the 49ers have been fast and furious in free agency.

General manager John Lynch and new head coach Kyle Shanahan have agreed to terms with a pair of quarterbacks (Brian Hoyer and Matt Barkley), wide receivers Pierre Garcon, Marquise Goodwin and Aldrick Robinson, tight end Logan Paulson, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, kicker Robbie Gould and linebacker Malcolm Smith.

As a group, the newest 49ers are expected to make a big impact in 2017 to a roster that has been depleted by injuries, retirements and free-agent departures over the past few seasons as the team spiraled from first to last place in the NFC West.

One of the most interesting signings so far has been Juszczyk, the former Ravens Pro Bowl fullback.

In Chip Kelly’s offense last season, there was no fullback, so Juszczyk’s signing means the 49ers will return to a scheme that includes a blocking back in the run game. Plus, based on what the 49ers are investing in him – a reported $21 million over four years – Juszczyk will be a key piece of the offense. It’s reported to be one of the largest deals ever given to a fullback in the NFL.

Juszczyk, 25, was a fourth-round selection from Harvard in 2013. He’s a 6-foot-2, 248-pounder who’s known for his tough blocking. In his first Pro Bowl season in 2016 he carried just fives times in 16 games for 22 yards and a touchdown. But his biggest contribution, aside from his blocking, was as a receiver. He had 37 catches this past season for 266 yards and has 78 catches over the past two seasons, including four for TDs in 2015.

In assessing his possible contributions to the 49ers this coming season, the Sacramento Bee’s Matt Barrows noted that in the Ravens offense, Juszczyk played fullback, halfback, H-back, tight end and special teams.

“Putting a fullback into the game usually telegraphs a team’s intent to run the ball,” wrote Barrows. “That won’t be the case when Juszczyk … is on the field. That’s essential to Shanahan’s offense, which at its best can run or pass equally well out of the same formations and personnel groups.”