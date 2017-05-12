The top cop in Contra Costa County is facing a firestorm after admitting he spent tens of thousands of dollars in campaign funds for his personal use.

The county's Civil Grand Jury in now calling for the removal of the county's District Attorney Mark Peterson. On Friday, members of the District Attorney Association authorized a no-confidence vote.

"This is not acceptable," said Aron DeFerrari with the Contra Costa County District Attorney Association. "This situation is not acceptable and we do not agree with Mr. Peterson's actions. They do not represent the values we have as criminal prosecutors in Contra Costa County."

Prosecutors with Contra Costa County's DA Association Board gave the green light Friday morning for a no-confidence vote against Peterson.

"We are unanimous in our recommendation to our association members to vote no-confidence in Mr. Peterson," DeFerrari said.

The move comes one day after a grand jury filed an accusation with the court calling on Peterson's removal from office. Peterson admitted to the Fair Political Practices Commission last year that he used more than $66,000 in campaign funds from 2011 through 2015 for personal items such as meals, clothing and movie tickets.

"His actions constitute willful or corrupt misconduct in office and warrant his removal from office," said Jim Mellander, grand jury foreperson.

Peterson refused to speak with NBC Bay Area on Friday.

Meanwhile, many are sounding off on the news, including a South Bay prosecutor who has announced he is running for Peterson's position next year.

"Mr. Peterson needs to assess his behavior and admissions that he made to the FPPC, and should allow someone to come in to run the office in an honest and respectable manner," said Patrick Vanier, a DA candidate.