No Injuries After Car Smashes Into Santa Rosa Pet Store

A car on Monday plowed into a Santa Rosa pet store, but no humans or animals were injured, according to fire officials.

A car on Monday plowed into a Santa Rosa pet store, but no humans or animals were injured, according to fire officials.

The driver of a gray sedan somehow jumped the curb and smashed into store, which is located at a strip mall near Montgomery Drive and Summerfield Road, according to fire officials.

Shattered glass and dislodged bricks littered the scene, but the car only made it a few feet into the store before coming to a stop.

Firefighters stayed on scene to help install a temporary wall so that the business was secured for the night.