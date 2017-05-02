No Injuries After Car Smashes Into Santa Rosa Pet Store | NBC Bay Area
No Injuries After Car Smashes Into Santa Rosa Pet Store

By NBC Bay Area staff

    A car on Monday plowed into a Santa Rosa pet store, but no humans or animals were injured, according to fire officials.

    (Published 55 minutes ago)

    The driver of a gray sedan somehow jumped the curb and smashed into store, which is located at a strip mall near Montgomery Drive and Summerfield Road, according to fire officials.

    Shattered glass and dislodged bricks littered the scene, but the car only made it a few feet into the store before coming to a stop.

    Firefighters stayed on scene to help install a temporary wall so that the business was secured for the night.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 36 minutes ago
